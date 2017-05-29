Hero's welcome for Irish rowing team returning from European Championships

There was a hero's welcome for the Irish rowing team on their return from the European Championships last night.

There were three medals in the Czech Republic for the crews who all train in Skibereen, West Cork.

Denise Walsh took silver in the women's light weight scull, while Olympic characters Paul and Gary O'Donovan came second in the men's light weight double.

The gold went to newcomers Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan in the light-weight pair.

After the race Shane O'Driscoll mentioned he had thrown up the whiskey he had drank beforehand.