Heroes welcome for Ireland’s returning athletes

Transport Minister Shane Ross and Sports Minister Brendan Griffin congratulated Ireland’s 2017 para-athletics world championships team after their return home from the London competition.

The ministers said the seven-medal haul was "hugely successful" and singled out medal winners Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Niamh McCarthy, Orla Barry and Noelle Lenihan for particular praise.

"Great credit must also go to team manager James Nolan and his coaching team," said Kerry TD Mr Griffin.