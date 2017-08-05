Here’s your first glimpse of PSG’s record-breaking signing Neymar on Fifa 18

Neymar’s £200.6 million move to PSG has dominated the footballing world this week, for obvious reasons – and EA Sports weren’t about to miss out on an opportunity.

The studio behind the Fifa games has given fans the first glimpse of Neymar in the blue and red of PSG – strutting out confidently and touching the French club’s badge.

CONFIRMED - @neymarjr will be in the #FUT18 Ones to Watch on Sep 29! Rest of the OTW revealed closer to launch. [rating not final] pic.twitter.com/BfexuALicX — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 4, 2017

EA Sports revealed that Neymar will be one of the Ones To Watch (OTW) on Fifa 18’s Ultimate Team, meaning that he’ll be one of the few players in the game whose rating will improve in Ultimate Team based on his real life week-by-week performances.

The highest profile and most promising players who have moved clubs in the summer transfer window are eligible to be OTW, meaning the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and more could also potentially be picked.

Announce Neymar Jr ✔️ #BemvindoNeymarJR @psg A post shared by EA SPORTS FIFA (@easportsfifa) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Neymar’s rating of 92 in the video isn’t his final rating, EA said – but it’s very promising for the player.

And with his OTW place confirmed it will be more than just PSG fans hoping he has a standout season in Ligue 1.

Fifa 18 is released on September 29 in the UK, and the rest of the OTW selection will be confirmed closer to launch.