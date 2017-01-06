Here's why everyone's a bit confused by West Ham's transfer tactics

It’s fair to say West Ham are trying their utmost to do business in the January transfer window, but so far their tactics have everyone a little confused.

After bidding a reported £6 million for Jermain Defoe – Sunderland’s top scorer in the Premier League – the Hammers made a £3 million bid for Hull’s top scorer, Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham bid £6m for Jermain Defoe and £3m for Robert Snodgrass. Two players who hold the keys to avoid relegation for their clubs. Oh dear. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 6, 2017

Both Sunderland and Hull are in the relegation zone, and with so much at stake many seem unsurprised the two clubs rejected the offers from the Londoners.

West Ham have bid £6m for Defoe and £3m for Snodgrass.



It's like they're living in the 2006 Transfer Market. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 6, 2017

Fans had already been confused by 34-year-old Defoe’s price tag and some have now reported that deal will not be happening at any price.

West Ham have ended their interest in Jermain Defoe after Sunderland told them the striker is not for sale. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 6, 2017

Whether or not Snodgrass, 29, is a player West Ham can bring in this window is unclear. However their first offer for the Scottish winger – who has seven goals and two assists in the league this season – has been met with some scorn.

West Ham have bid £3m for Robert Snodgrass. Funny stuff, it really is. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/8WBilghu9C — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 6, 2017

West Ham have bid £3 million for Robert Snodgrass 😐 pic.twitter.com/FESQIAzJu3 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 6, 2017

Robert Snodgrass has clause in contract that says if any Premier League club make a bid of £3m rest of the country laughs their asses off — BigNumber9 (@Bignumber9) January 6, 2017

Some have even suggested where the Irons might be lodging their next bid.

After Robert Snodgrass, I assume the Wet Hamsters next offer will be £20m combined for Harry Kane and Dele Alli #TransferWindow — Andy Charles (@capitalgull) January 6, 2017

BREAKING: Dortmund reject a £4.5m from West Ham for striker Aubameyang. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/yo8X20YDiK — Transfer Swoop (@SwoopTransfer) January 6, 2017

For the Hammers fans it’s all just a bit too much really…

We are embarrassing ourselves in the transfer window yet again — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) January 6, 2017