Here's why everyone's a bit confused by West Ham's transfer tactics

It’s fair to say West Ham are trying their utmost to do business in the January transfer window, but so far their tactics have everyone a little confused.

After bidding a reported £6 million for Jermain Defoe – Sunderland’s top scorer in the Premier League – the Hammers made a £3 million bid for Hull’s top scorer, Robert Snodgrass.

Both Sunderland and Hull are in the relegation zone, and with so much at stake many seem unsurprised the two clubs rejected the offers from the Londoners.

Fans had already been confused by 34-year-old Defoe’s price tag and some have now reported that deal will not be happening at any price.

Whether or not Snodgrass, 29, is a player West Ham can bring in this window is unclear. However their first offer for the Scottish winger – who has seven goals and two assists in the league this season – has been met with some scorn.

Some have even suggested where the Irons might be lodging their next bid.

For the Hammers fans it’s all just a bit too much really…
