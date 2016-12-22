Here's why December 29 is the worst day in the Christmas calendar

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love sent to me: a day free of Premier League football, if you can believe it.

Yes, over the course of the 10 days after Christmas, nine of those will be occupied by Premier League football of some sort – but there will be one day completely free of the stuff. December 29 is your chance to recharge the batteries before another six consecutive days of seasonal soccer.

We would advise a nice walk, some board games with family or friends perhaps, and a decent film before you commit to 20 Premier League matches in less than a week.

The tie of the festive schedule is arguably Liverpool at home to Manchester City on New Year’s Eve at 5.30pm – a game Chelsea will be watching with festive cheer as at least one of their title rivals drops points.

And finally, the first day of 2017 is London derby day, with Tottenham travelling to Watford at 1.30pm, while Crystal Palace make the daunting trip to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium at 4pm.

With 30 games in 10 days overall, there will be some rapid turnarounds – Middlesbrough and Leicester will play two games in less than 48 hours from December 31 to January 2.

It’s safe to say people are buzzing for the football.

A set of fixtures like this would be something of a late Christmas present as well.

And on the final day of football (January 4), my true love gave to me: Tottenham versus Chelsea. Not a bad way to end the feast of football, eh?

Maybe give yourself a break on the 29th, although if you really can’t wait another day, there’s always Championship fare in the form of Rotherham United v Burton Albion that evening…