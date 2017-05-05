Here's why Arsenal v Manchester United is set to be the worst fixture between the sides in years

We know a lot of people are probably looking forward to Arsenal v Manchester United at the weekend, but we’ve got bad news: it’s probably going to be rubbish.

Yes, while both teams boast some of the most impressive football history in the UK, we’re not sure it’s going to be much of a spectacle on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s why.

The Premier League comes second

(Adam Davy/PA)

Once great champions of the Premier League, both sides are almost unrecognisable these days – some way off the title pace, they’ve got other fish to fry.

Arsenal have an FA Cup final to look forward to (possibly Arsene Wenger’s last chance at a trophy) while Manchester United are a step away from a Europa League final.

All that means there’s not exactly a lot riding on this game in comparison. Some will argue top four is up for grabs, but Mourinho’s best chance at a Champions League place is to win the Europa League, and Arsenal look long odds for a fourth-place finish right now.

A rest for the Reds

(Steven Paston/PA)

Mourinho’s United side could have played as many as 64 games by the close of the season.

Asked if he will rest players at the Emirates on Sunday ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, Mourinho said: “The players that are in accumulation, the players that are with lots of minutes because we played nine matches in April and this one, so 10 matches in four-and-a-half weeks.

“The players that are in accumulation, they are not going to play next weekend.”

Furthermore, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford carrying knocks, and Paul Pogba having only recently made his return with Eric Bailly, United are unlikely to be playing their best football of the season whatever side they put out.

Master of the 0-0

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho’s past record in big games doesn’t bode well either – famed for knowing how and when to achieve a draw, United have had five 0-0 stalemates in the league this season and have drawn the most games of any team in the division.

Mou doesn’t give much away in big games away from home either, with 0-0 draws at Manchester City and Liverpool this season – meanwhile, Arsenal always struggled to score against Mourinho’s Chelsea, having won just once, in the 2015 Community Shield final.

If it was goals you were looking for, you might have come to the wrong place.

The worst of the best

(Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

And here’s your fact of the day – the last time both Arsenal and Manchester United finished outside the top four (seventh and ninth respectively) was the 1978/79 season.

That both sides are on course to finish outside the top four in 2017 demonstrates just how long it has been since they were this poor at the same time – it’s as close to a mid-table meeting as it’s been for quite some time.

Arsenal triumphed 3-2 over United in the FA Cup final in 1979 – both teams could win silverware this season, but we don’t think Sunday’s game is going to win any awards.