Here's why Andy Murray's Queen's defeat is more surprising than you might have thought

Andy Murray's Queen's defeat is more surprising than you might have thought

Andy Murray’s 7-6 6-2 defeat at Queen’s to world number 90 Jordan Thompson was a shock, but even more surprising was that the Australian had initially failed to qualify for the tournament.

Thompson lost in qualifying for the event, but after Briton Aljaz Bedene had to withdraw due to a wrist injury, the 23-year-old from Sydney took his place across the net from the world number one in the first round.

And after one hour and 43 minutes of tennis, the result was not the one anyone expected.

This was Murray’s first defeat on a grass court since 2015 – the last time he lost in the first round here was in 2012.

Murray wasn’t the only surprise exit at the tournament, although his defeat was the biggest shock.

Still, he did manage to get a few decent efforts between the tramlines.

Murray would have hoped for more game-time on the grass surface ahead of Wimbledon – how much will it affect his performances next month?
