Here's why Andy Murray's Queen's defeat is more surprising than you might have thought

Andy Murray’s 7-6 6-2 defeat at Queen’s to world number 90 Jordan Thompson was a shock, but even more surprising was that the Australian had initially failed to qualify for the tournament.

Thompson lost in qualifying for the event, but after Briton Aljaz Bedene had to withdraw due to a wrist injury, the 23-year-old from Sydney took his place across the net from the world number one in the first round.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

And after one hour and 43 minutes of tennis, the result was not the one anyone expected.

Wow! Andy Murray out of Queens beaten 7-6 6-2 by Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round. — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) June 20, 2017

Fair play world no. 90 Jordan Thompson, beating Andy Murray at Queens. Didn't even know he was playing until Bedene withdrew at lunchtime — Steven Wyeth (@stevenwyeth) June 20, 2017

This was Murray’s first defeat on a grass court since 2015 – the last time he lost in the first round here was in 2012.

Oh Andy Murray 🙈🙈 I hope your saving yourself for Wimbledon son 😂😩 — Jordan Graham (@JordanGr_11) June 20, 2017

No. 1 Andy Murray loses to a lucky loser for 2nd time in 6 weeks, falling to @JordanThommmo2 76 62 in Queen's 1R (l. to Coric in Madrid 3R). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 20, 2017

Murray wasn’t the only surprise exit at the tournament, although his defeat was the biggest shock.

What on earth... Murray, Raonic, Wawrinka and Kyrgious all out of #Queens already?! — Kelly Somers (@KellySomers) June 20, 2017

Still, he did manage to get a few decent efforts between the tramlines.

Even in defeat, Andy Murray produced brilliance.



This backhand smash is our BNP Paribas Shot of the Day. @WeAreTennis pic.twitter.com/kkpH4UgbV9 — Aegon Championships (@QueensTennis) June 20, 2017

Murray would have hoped for more game-time on the grass surface ahead of Wimbledon – how much will it affect his performances next month?