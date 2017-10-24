Here's who Martin O'Neill and Seamus Coleman voted for as the world's best player and manager

The Best FIFA Football Awards went as expected last night, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinédine Zidane scooping the top awards, writes Stephen Barry.

When it came to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland votes, captains and managers were unanimous in agreement with those selections.

Martin O'Neill and Seamus Coleman both opted for Lionel Messi as their runner-up for world player of the year, with O'Neill choosing Eden Hazard and Coleman picking Juventus's Paulo Dybala as their third choices.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill had no room for Messi, choosing Chelsea pair Hazard and N'Golo Kanté ahead of the Barcelona man.

None of the four chose Neymar, who finished third in the overall vote, narrowly ahead of Gianluigi Buffon.

Behind Zidane for world manager of the year, Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone (who finished 9th overall) and Chelsea's Antonio Conte (2nd) were Martin O'Neill's next choices.

Michael O'Neill opted for Juventus's Massimiliano Allegri (3rd overall) and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim (6th) after Zidane.

Coleman went for Zidane, Conte and Allegri as his top-three.

Here's their selections:

Republic of Ireland Coach Martin O'Neill Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard Best Manager: Zinédine Zidane, Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte Republic of Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala Best Manager: Zinédine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri Northern Ireland Coach Michael O'Neill Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kanté Best Manager: Zinédine Zidane, Massimiliano Allegri, Leonardo Jardim Northern Ireland Captain Steven Davis Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric Best Manager: Zinédine Zidane, Leonardo Jardim, Antonio Conte

Lieke Martens won the Women's Player award after inspiring Holland to victory on home soil at Euro 2017.

The Barcelona forward came out in front of fellow nominees Carli Lloyd, who collected the award last year, and Deyna Castellanos.

Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman won the top management award.

Here's how the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland representatives voted: