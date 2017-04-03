Here's when the Munster and Leinster Champions Cup semi-finals are happening

The dates and times have been confirmed for Munster’s and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final ties.

Munster will face Saracens at the Aviva Stadium at 3.15pm on Saturday, April 22.

The game will be screened live on BT Sport.

Leinster’s clash with Clermont Auvergne will take place in Lyon on Sunday, April 23 at 3pm.

There will be live coverage on Sky Sports.

Rob Kearney has emerged as a major doubt for Leinster's semi-final.

The full back had surgery on an injured bicep that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Earlier today, Rassie Erasmus again dismissed talk of him returning to his native South Africa as "speculation".

Reports this morning suggested a strong offer had been tabled to coax the Director of Rugby home.

Erasmus describes those reports as "stupid distracitons".