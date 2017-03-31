Here's what happened when a swarm of bees interrupted a game of baseball

Here in Ireland we’re used to inclement weather getting in the way of a day of sport, but inclement bees? Well, that’s a different kettle of fish.

During a spring training game in Arizona, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres encountered such an issue, when a bunch of bees attempted to steal first base, and a lot more bee-sides…

The Rockies triumphed 10-5 over the Padres, but the bees were all anyone wanted to chat about.

Some on social media saw the opportunity for some fruitful pun work.

Most reacted with subdued horror.

Others were bee-mused…

While this social media user wondered whether the players dropping to the ground was normal bee-hive-your…

No more puns.
