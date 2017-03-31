Here's what happened when a swarm of bees interrupted a game of baseball

Here in Ireland we’re used to inclement weather getting in the way of a day of sport, but inclement bees? Well, that’s a different kettle of fish.

During a spring training game in Arizona, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres encountered such an issue, when a bunch of bees attempted to steal first base, and a lot more bee-sides…

Well this is something you don't see everyday 🐝 pic.twitter.com/W9PEdHW8dK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2017

The Rockies triumphed 10-5 over the Padres, but the bees were all anyone wanted to chat about.

Some on social media saw the opportunity for some fruitful pun work.

@Padres Huge buzz around the Padres this year — Vic Ciervo (@vciervo14) March 31, 2017

Most reacted with subdued horror.

@Rockies I would have been gone. Like running out of that stadium immediately. — kms davis (@blueorangesign) March 31, 2017

Others were bee-mused…

While this social media user wondered whether the players dropping to the ground was normal bee-hive-your…

@MLB is that standard procedure for bees? to drop on the ground? — Tom Narciso (@RStrooo18) March 30, 2017

No more puns.