Here's what happened when a swarm of bees interrupted a game of baseball
Here in Ireland we’re used to inclement weather getting in the way of a day of sport, but inclement bees? Well, that’s a different kettle of fish.
During a spring training game in Arizona, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres encountered such an issue, when a bunch of bees attempted to steal first base, and a lot more bee-sides…
Well this is something you don't see everyday 🐝 pic.twitter.com/W9PEdHW8dK— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2017
The Rockies triumphed 10-5 over the Padres, but the bees were all anyone wanted to chat about.
Some on social media saw the opportunity for some fruitful pun work.
@Padres Huge buzz around the Padres this year— Vic Ciervo (@vciervo14) March 31, 2017
Most reacted with subdued horror.
@Padres 😳🐝🐝🐝— Merissa Bookman (@mjami) March 30, 2017
@Rockies I would have been gone. Like running out of that stadium immediately.— kms davis (@blueorangesign) March 31, 2017
Others were bee-mused…
@Rockies pic.twitter.com/WvI4FKYW0e— Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) March 31, 2017
While this social media user wondered whether the players dropping to the ground was normal bee-hive-your…
@MLB is that standard procedure for bees? to drop on the ground?— Tom Narciso (@RStrooo18) March 30, 2017
No more puns.
