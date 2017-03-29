Here's what Alex Ferguson said to Hughie Fury ahead of his WBO world title fight

Hughie Fury, at just 22 years of age, has the opportunity in May to take home the WBO world heavyweight title vacated by his cousin Tyson.

When the Manchester native takes on Kiwi Joseph Parker in New Zealand it will be one of the biggest occasions of his life – but he’s had some advice from a man who knows a thing or two about big occasions, which might just help see him through.

Alex Ferguson wrote Fury a letter, the contender told the BBC, offering some useful advice.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

“That was the greatest moment ever, to receive that letter through the post,” he said.

“He wished me all the best for the fight and told me not to let the occasion get above me.

“He says how he talks to his players before a match is ‘don’t let the occasion become you, you focus on your game’.

“Focus on what you have to do, stuff like that.”

Fury celebrates winning the WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

The Scot led Manchester United through their most successful period as a club, helping improve and nurture many young players in the process – including one of the greatest currently playing, Cristiano Ronaldo.

It bodes well for Fury, a United fan himself, who said he’s taken stock of the advice.

“It was very inspiring, stuff like that will never ever go by.

“You listen to people so great, every word, every bit of advice goes with you.

“It stuck and I thought it was very good advice.”

Fury is fighting for the belt his cousin vacated (Adam Davy/PA)

Fury is 20 fights deep and undefeated in professional boxing, with 10 KOs.

Parker has 18 KOs from his 22 professional victories and defeated Andy Ruiz to take home the vacant belt – and is facing Fury as a result of former mandatory challenger David Haye opting to fight Tony Bellew instead of take a shot at the WBO champion.