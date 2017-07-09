Here’s Wayne Rooney’s incredible career in numbers

Wayne Rooney has enjoyed a record-breaking career at Manchester United but his time at Old Trafford has come to an end.

During his 13 years with the club, Rooney became both theirs and England’s highest-ever goalscorers, but those aren’t the only numbers that stand out.

Remarkable.

With his move at Everton coming at 31, with the club on the climb, Rooney will be hoping there’s still plenty more to add.