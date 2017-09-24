Here's the wrap on all your Tipperary hurling

Thurles Sarsfields will meet Borris-Ileigh in Tipp final for first time since 1955.

Borris-Ileigh 1-16 - Drom-Inch 1-12

Tipp forward Dan McCormack scored an injury-time goal for Borris-Ileigh, as they held off a late rally by Seamus Callanan’s Drom-Inch to progress to their first final in 29 years, 1-16 to 1-12.

With Tipp’s Brendan Maher outstanding and former county star Paddy Stapleton marshalling Callanan well, Borris looked well clear when they led by seven points with eight minutes left.

Picture: Sportsfile

But a string of Drom-Inch points cut the gap to one in injury-time before McCormack sealed it.

Joey Maher had Drom’s early goal.

All-Ireland champions in 1987, the win ends Borris-Ileigh’s long wait for another Tipp final.

Picture: Sportsfile

Thurles Sarsfields 0-27 - Éire Óg Annacorthy-Donohill 0-18

They will play four-in-a-row chasing Sarsfields after the champions cantered to a nine-point win over Éire Óg Annacarthy-Donohill, 0-27 to 0-18.

That game was effectively over within 20 minutes, with Sars leading 0-16 to 0-3. Pa Bourke hit nine points, seven from frees, with Aidan McCormack bagging five from play.

Éire Óg were without suspended captain Conor O’Brien and looked leggy from midweek action in the senior football championship.