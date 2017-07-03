Here’s the view from the queue as tennis fans line up for Wimbledon 2017

July is here and tennis fans everywhere have flocked to the central shrine of their sport: the queues outside Wimbledon.

Thousands of fans braved the overnight chill and hunkered down in sleeping bags and tents over the weekend, hopeful of a courtside view, but the numbers were against them from the start.

There are more people in #TheQueue than Centre & No.1 Court tickets for Monday.



We advise waiting until morning to queue for Ground Entry. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2017

Wimbledon officials tweeted on Sunday morning that more people were in the queue than there were places in Centre Court and Court One combined, but as the long July hours crawled by fellow revellers came in their droves.

There were the tent-setters:

The Queue camping out in Wimbledon Park in hopes of getting a ticket to The Championships #dedication pic.twitter.com/sLK6vLrbSa — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 2, 2017

The ultra-optimists:

Approaching the 13hr mark in the #WimbledonQueue and we finally have our Q cards! Numbers 232,233 & 234 - Centre Court baby!! #Wimbledon2017 pic.twitter.com/Ia8IQPhUNK — tom jakeman (@tomjakeman) July 2, 2017

The rain-stayers:

WIMBLEDOOONNNN DAYYYYY YESSSSSSSS 🌱💪🏼🎾 Best two weeks of the year ... shame about the rain the queue already @Wimbledon 😒 pic.twitter.com/mBfe8l07AJ — Liam Petch (@liampetch_) July 3, 2017

The patient:

And the resigned:

“What’s so bad about that?”, you say? Well, there are always the elements to consider:

1153: ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ No real change in queue numbers. No shade. Chocolate melting in tents. #BringOnTheIceCream pic.twitter.com/1em4V0qvB6 — The Queue (@TheWimbledonQ) July 2, 2017

After over 20 hours, a sleepless night, heat, cold, rain and sun, is it all worth it?

Centre Court in 2016 (Steve Paston/PA)

For views like that – we’d have to say yes.