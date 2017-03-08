Here's the pitch Manchester United will be playing on in Rostov

Back to Sport Home

Ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League game against Rostov, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata went out on to the pitch to test it out.

Here’s what they found.

Oof.

That’s the surface on which United will have to face Rostov in the first leg of their last 16 match at the Olimp-2 stadium.

You can see why Jose Mourinho was upset about it.

The United boss said: “It’s still hard for me to believe that we are going to play (there).

The pitch at the Olimp-2 stadium in Rostov-on-Don
Simon Peach/PA)

“I know that we have to, but it is hard for me to believe we are going to play on that field – if you can call it a field.

“And I don’t know what team to play, really. I don’t know if Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to play, I don’t know.

“I have now a lot to think (about) because I was expecting something more playable.”

Mourinho also said a Uefa official had told him not to worry about his players getting injured because they’re insured.

“I just had a quick contact with one gentleman from Uefa when I was looking at the pitch,” Mourinho said.

“And when I told him about my concerns, the gentleman just told me, ‘The players are insured, if something happens no problem’.”

Still, could have been worse.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, Manchester United F.C., UEFA Europa League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport