Here's the joy and heartbreak of today's FA Cup clashes

Vanarama National League side Lincoln pulled off another FA Cup shock as they knocked Sky Bet Championship leaders Brighton out in the fourth round with a 3-1 win at Sincil Bank.

Premier League Tottenham needed two late goals to beat League Two Wycombe 4-3 at White Hart Lane, while Liverpool lost 2-1 at home to Wolves.

An afternoon of unexpected results had started with Wolves' win at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Sky Bet Championship side were ahead after just 52 seconds when Richard Stearman glanced in a free-kick at the far post.

The Reds, who were beaten in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg by Southampton on Wednesday night, fell further behind just before the break when Andreas Weimann, on loan from Derby, slotted in after a swift counter attack.

Divock Origi pulled a goal back for Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side with five minutes left, but Wolves held out for the closing stages to claim another Premier League scalp after knocking out Stoke in round three.

Lincoln, who beat Ipswich after a replay in round three, had to come from behind after Richie Towell put the Championship side ahead on 24 minutes.

The Imps, currently top of the National League, were handed a way back into the tie on 57 minutes.

Glenn Murray grappled with Robinson, and Alan Power converted the spot-kick past substitute goalkeeper Casper Ankergren, who replaced the injured Niki Maenpaa.

An own-goal from Seagulls defender Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea, put the non-league side in front on 62 minutes.

Robinson added a third on the break to secure Lincoln's place in the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time since losing to Glasgow Rangers in 1886-87.

Wycombe went ahead at Spurs on 23 minutes when captain Paul Hayes fired a volley past Michel Vorm.

Spurs, who showed nine changes from the starting XI which drew at Manchester City, were stunned again when Hayes converted a penalty in the 36th minute.

Son Heung-min pulled the Premier League side back into the tie on the hour and Vincent Janssen levelled when the Dutchman slotted in a 65th-minute penalty.

However, the Chairboys - fifth in League Two - silenced the White Hart Lane faithful once again as Garry Thompson headed home with just seven minutes left.

England playmaker Alli, though, dashed dreams of a massive FA Cup upset before Son completed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

Branislav Ivanovic scored on his potential farewell appearance as Chelsea beat neighbours Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford, 15th in the Championship, took Chelsea to a replay four years ago, but there was little prospect of a repeat as the Blues claimed a 10th successive home win.

Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi, with a penalty, were also on target for the Premier League leaders, whose only concern came when Willian went off midway through the second half after earlier holding his ankle.

Manchester City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace that showed why their hosts are at such risk of relegation.

City's erratic Premier League form has given many the confidence to challenge them but they convincingly outplayed Palace at Selhurst Park, where fine goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure secured victory.

Forgotten man Stewart Downing blasted Middlesbrough into the fifth round as League Two Accrington finally succumbed at the Riverside Stadium.

Downing, who has opted to stay on Teesside and fight for his place after being linked with a January loan move, drilled home from distance with 69 minutes gone to remind head coach Aitor Karanka of his enduring quality and dash Stanley's hopes of a replay.

Steven Defour's brilliant second-half chip capped a sixth straight home win for Burnley as they knocked Bristol City out of the cup.

The Clarets continued their impressive run at Turf Moor to move into the fifth round of the competition for the first time in six years with a comfortable 2-0 success over their Sky Bet Championship opponents.

Sam Vokes, who was seen among the Southampton fans celebrating their progress to Wembley in midweek, inched his employers closer to their own trip there with a first-half effort before Defour dinked a glorious chip over Fabian Giefer after the break.

Elliott Bennett's spectacular strike capped off a miserable return to Blackburn for Gary Bowyer as 10-man Blackpool were defeated 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Blackburn, who sacked Bowyer as boss in November 2015, led in the ninth minute through a simple Sam Gallagher header.

Bennett's spectacular 30-yard strike - his first of the season - then doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Any lingering hopes of a comeback from the Sky Bet League Two side seemed to end when Kelvin Mellor received a second booking in the 65th minute for a rash challenge.

And, although the visitors hit the crossbar soon after, Rovers remained in control to deny any chance of an upset.

Championship high-flyers Newcastle were left to concentrate on their promotion bid after losing 3-0 at League One Oxford.

Kane Hemmings fired the U's in front two minutes into the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the chance to level from a penalty on 67 minutes, but the Serbian's spot-kick was saved by Simon Eastwood.

With nine minutes left, Curtis Nelson headed home from a corner and Antonio Martinez nodded in a late third.