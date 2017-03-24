Here's the Ireland team that will be facing Wales tonight

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill made five changes from their last World Cup outing for the Group D clash with Wales at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

John O'Shea, Richard Keogh and Stephen Ward came into a new-look defence after the group leaders had been hit by injuries and suspension, while James McCarthy and Shane Long were also introduced after November's 1-0 win in Austria.

Wales made one change from November's draw with Serbia as Ben Davies replaced Sam Vokes with manager Chris Coleman naming the same side which had beaten Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 for the first time since that memorable 3-1 victory in Lille.

The Republic suffered another injury blow when McCarthy, who had been a doubt all week with a hamstring problem, pulled up before kick-off.

Hull's David Meyler came into midfield to take McCarthy's place.
