Here's the incredulous reaction to ‘the best turnaround ever in football bar none’

Barcelona just completed perhaps the most incredible, barnstorming, dramatic of comebacks in football history, writes Stephen Barry.

Barcelona players celebrate their victory at the Camp Nou. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

People didn’t know quite how to react as Neymar converted an 88th-minute free-kick and 91st-minute penalty, before Sergi Roberto scored in the fifth and final minute of injury time to seal a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Barca Fan Video of final goal pic.twitter.com/U8Gj4cfQn6 — manutdxtra (@manutdxtra) March 8, 2017

There was an explosion of joy within the Nou Camp…

Gracias Barça. Por una noche inolvidable. Ya lo hemos visto todo. SERGI ROBERTO Viva la madre que te parió !!! pic.twitter.com/C1aB6EL36g — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) March 8, 2017

Steve McManaman called it “the greatest victory in history”…

FT: Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Agg: 6-5). Scenes at the Nou Camp as #FCB pull off one of the greatest comebacks EVER #FCBPSG https://t.co/NSUV4o2aI5 — eirSport (@eirSport) March 8, 2017

The BT Sport pundits celebrated just as wildly as the Barca players – keep an eye out for another ex-Real Madrid player Michael Owen for his sprint around the studio…

I think the lads enjoyed this Barca comeback...decent sprint from @themichaelowen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ocw7oHHfdc — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 8, 2017

The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2017

The RTÉ panel did their best to put it into words, with Liam Brady summarising it best with the club motto: Més que un club/ More than a club…

Full-time - Barcelona 6-1 PSG: The RTÉ panel react to an astonishing win for Barcelona at the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/4r0atHUCsJ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 8, 2017

Even Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic couldn’t believe it…

Ivan Rakitic: “It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable. I want to say thank you to this team, the club and the fans. It was special.” pic.twitter.com/KsF8f6oby0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 8, 2017

We hope not too many missed out on the finale like this unfortunate child…

Feeling really guilty I made my kid go to bed with 15 minutes to go when he begged to watch until full time... #badparentingdisaster — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) March 8, 2017

He’ll be furious in the morning!