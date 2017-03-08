Here's the incredulous reaction to ‘the best turnaround ever in football bar none’

Barcelona just completed perhaps the most incredible, barnstorming, dramatic of comebacks in football history, writes Stephen Barry.

Barcelona players celebrate their victory at the Camp Nou. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

People didn’t know quite how to react as Neymar converted an 88th-minute free-kick and 91st-minute penalty, before Sergi Roberto scored in the fifth and final minute of injury time to seal a 6-5 aggregate victory.

There was an explosion of joy within the Nou Camp…

Steve McManaman called it “the greatest victory in history”…

The BT Sport pundits celebrated just as wildly as the Barca players – keep an eye out for another ex-Real Madrid player Michael Owen for his sprint around the studio…

The RTÉ panel did their best to put it into words, with Liam Brady summarising it best with the club motto: Més que un club/ More than a club…

Even Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic couldn’t believe it…

We hope not too many missed out on the finale like this unfortunate child…

He’ll be furious in the morning!
By Stephen Barry

