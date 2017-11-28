Here's the first team that will face All-Ireland champions Dublin in 2018

Offaly will be the first team to play All-Ireland champions Dublin in 2018.

The Faithful County have been confirmed as the Dubs' opponents in their opening O'Byrne Cup match on Wednesday, January 3.

Jim Gavin's men will travel to play Wexford four days later.

The competition starts on Saturday, December 30, with Offaly playing Wexford, Longford travelling to Louth, Wicklow hosting Carlow and Westmeath up against Laois in the final group.