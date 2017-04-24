Here’s the bizarre American TV commentary for Messi’s Clasico winner
If you thought you were excited to see Lionel Messi stroke in a last-gasp winner in El Clasico, wait until you hear how excited beIN Sports’ commentators were, writes Stephen Barry.
Ray Hudson has made a name for himself with his excitable metaphors but he took it to another level in an attempt to reflect Messi’s magic.
The commentary gets me all the time #Messi pic.twitter.com/kWtQGKCoUU— D (@ffsStudge) April 23, 2017
Eh, what?
“The medicine man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid.”
Why would a medicine man have a flaming spear?
“Messi, born in the crossfire hurricane and he is Jumpin’ Jack Flash right here.”
That’s a Rolling Stones’ lyric thrown in there for extra cool…
“The defenders are left with bees flying around them.”
Bees?!
“Messi, you could drop a tarantula into his shorts and he’ll still be cool.”
Well, that bit is fair enough.
What a way to win a game and celebrate your 500th goal #TheBest pic.twitter.com/vmqKBksWKB— Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) April 23, 2017
Hudson summed up as he started, with some medical advice…
@MenInBlazers pic.twitter.com/hUApYndJRj— Chris Nagle (@cnagledinho) April 24, 2017
