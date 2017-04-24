Here’s the bizarre American TV commentary for Messi’s Clasico winner

If you thought you were excited to see Lionel Messi stroke in a last-gasp winner in El Clasico, wait until you hear how excited beIN Sports’ commentators were, writes Stephen Barry.

Ray Hudson has made a name for himself with his excitable metaphors but he took it to another level in an attempt to reflect Messi’s magic.

The commentary gets me all the time #Messi pic.twitter.com/kWtQGKCoUU — D (@ffsStudge) April 23, 2017

Eh, what?

“The medicine man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid.”

Why would a medicine man have a flaming spear?

“Messi, born in the crossfire hurricane and he is Jumpin’ Jack Flash right here.”

That’s a Rolling Stones’ lyric thrown in there for extra cool…

“The defenders are left with bees flying around them.”

Bees?!

via GIPHY

“Messi, you could drop a tarantula into his shorts and he’ll still be cool.”

Well, that bit is fair enough.

What a way to win a game and celebrate your 500th goal #TheBest pic.twitter.com/vmqKBksWKB — Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) April 23, 2017

Hudson summed up as he started, with some medical advice…