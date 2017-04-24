Here’s the bizarre American TV commentary for Messi’s Clasico winner

Back to Sport Home

If you thought you were excited to see Lionel Messi stroke in a last-gasp winner in El Clasico, wait until you hear how excited beIN Sports’ commentators were, writes Stephen Barry.

Ray Hudson has made a name for himself with his excitable metaphors but he took it to another level in an attempt to reflect Messi’s magic.

Eh, what?

    “The medicine man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid.”

Why would a medicine man have a flaming spear?

    “Messi, born in the crossfire hurricane and he is Jumpin’ Jack Flash right here.”

That’s a Rolling Stones’ lyric thrown in there for extra cool…

    “The defenders are left with bees flying around them.”

Bees?!

via GIPHY

    “Messi, you could drop a tarantula into his shorts and he’ll still be cool.”

Well, that bit is fair enough.

Hudson summed up as he started, with some medical advice…
KEYWORDS: soccer, barcelona, real madrid, clasico

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport