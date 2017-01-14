Here's the 60-second report on how Munster beat Glasgow today

Glasgow 12 Munster 14

Key moment: With Munster denied a try but handed a penalty after Stuart Hogg's high tackle on Andrew Conway, Munster could have taken the points with a close-range penalty to tie the game at 12-all with 10 minutes to go.

Instead, the visitors went for the win, kicking the penalty to the right corner and from the lineout fashioning the game-clinching try as Francis Saili found space in the opposite corner.

Talking point: Munster have done it, winning on the road for the second time in as many weeks to clinch Pool 1 with a week to spare and progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013-14.

For a side that scraped into the Champions Cup with a win in the final game of last season, Munster have more than exceeded expectations under a new coaching team led by Rassie Erasmus and in exceptional circumstances given the sudden death of head coach Anthony Foley on the eve of the competition.

Key man: Glasgow's Tim Swinson was a deserved man of the match winner but there were plenty of Munster players who put their hands up for recognition in a real dogfight, not least wing Andrew Conway, who was prominent throughout with meaningful involvements in defence and attack.

Ref watch: England's Luke Pearce presided over a niggly game and late on sent Stuart Hogg to the sin bin for a high stiff-arm challenge on Andrew Conway.

It might arguably have deserved a penalty try for Munster given the wing was en route to the tryline but a penalty was deemed sufficient.

Penalties conceded: Glasgow 9 Munster 7

Injuries: Conor Murray passed a second-half Head Injury Assessment as Munster came through this game apparently unscathed.

The province are hoping Tommy O'Donnell can recover speedily from the ankle sprain he suffered in Paris the previous weekend, which caused him to miss the Glasgow clash while fellow back rower Robin Copeland and centre Sam Arnold were ruled out for seven and eight weeks respectively before this Champions Cup game.

Next up: With a first Champions Cup quarter-final place in three years now secure thanks to this victory, Munster will welcome already eliminated Racing 92 to Thomond Park next Saturday with the aim of securing a home draw for April's last-eight ties.

By Simon Lewis