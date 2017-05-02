Here's some stats that put Cristiano Ronaldo's goals into perspective

At 32 years old, nobody would have criticised Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo had his goal-scoring form dipped – but after his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, if anything he seems to be getting better.

And again!😮



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League.



⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Bayern

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Atletico



Wow! pic.twitter.com/hd3cyGkUwi — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2017

The forward has scored eight goals in his last three Champions League games, including five over two legs against Bayern Munich, and has eclipsed Lionel Messi’s Champions League goals tally by nine.

This stat demonstrates CR7′s capability on the biggest stages.

52 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals in the CL knockout stage (52) than the groups (51). Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2017

Two hat-tricks in the same knockout stage? Completed it mate.

Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico: Ronaldo becomes the 1st player ever to score 2 #UCL knockout hat-tricks in the same season https://t.co/bu4yzvX0nD — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 2, 2017

More goals than some legendary European football teams? Right here.

Goals in European competition:

Sampdoria 104

Cristiano Ronaldo 103

Espanyol 102 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 2, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo [103] has now scored more Champions League goals than Atletico Madrid [100]. That is ridiculous. Grazie @OptaPaolo — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 2, 2017

A goal-scoring record of better than a goal a game? You bet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record for Real Madrid:



86 games 🏃

88 goals ⚽

23 assists 🅰️



Truly staggering. pic.twitter.com/myt0ojAvO5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2017

To put that in context, Thierry Henry’s 50 Champions League goals came in 112 games – that’s not even a goal every other game.

This remarkable consistency is something to behold – these goal-scoring tallies would be respectable across an entire league season, let alone a cup format.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 10+ Champions League goals in 6 consecutive seasons



11/12 = 10

12/13 = 12

13/14 = 17

14/15 = 10

15/16 = 16

16/17 = 10 pic.twitter.com/tU0BdEH0Fh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2017

But what about Champions League hat-tricks v Messi?

7 - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have now both scored seven Champions League hat-tricks. Magnificent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2017

Not quite.