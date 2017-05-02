Here's some stats that put Cristiano Ronaldo's goals into perspective

At 32 years old, nobody would have criticised Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo had his goal-scoring form dipped – but after his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, if anything he seems to be getting better.

The forward has scored eight goals in his last three Champions League games, including five over two legs against Bayern Munich, and has eclipsed Lionel Messi’s Champions League goals tally by nine.

This stat demonstrates CR7′s capability on the biggest stages.

Two hat-tricks in the same knockout stage? Completed it mate.

More goals than some legendary European football teams? Right here.

A goal-scoring record of better than a goal a game? You bet.

To put that in context, Thierry Henry’s 50 Champions League goals came in 112 games – that’s not even a goal every other game.

This remarkable consistency is something to behold – these goal-scoring tallies would be respectable across an entire league season, let alone a cup format.

But what about Champions League hat-tricks v Messi?

Not quite.
