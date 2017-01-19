Here's Neymar starring alongside Samuel L Jackson in the new XXX movie
19/01/2017 - 12:09:39Back to Sport Home
It’s time to add Neymar to a list of footballing movie stars that already includes Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and Frank Leboeuf.
The Barcelona star has a small part in the latest xXx movie – the Return of Xander Cage – and he gets the honour of acting alongside none other than Samuel L Jackson.
Naturally, his scene involves disarming a bad guy the only way he knows how.
In the clip, Neymar says: “I’m not a hero. I’m a footballer.”
And by hero, we think he means actor.
Naturally, the internet has opinions on the whole enterprise – and naturally they are generally not very positive.
cringed at Neymar's acting 💀 https://t.co/W6WAtYVdqH— nico (@thecolombian325) January 19, 2017
Neymar is so bad at acting I love him https://t.co/fdAQJKHSYB— Billqeece Stark (@Bibi_Billqeece) January 19, 2017
Just watched a clip from the new XXX film ft. Samuel L jackson and Neymar Jr. Cringe cringe cringe— bЯaddles (@B_radizzle) January 18, 2017
And that may be true, but he’s starred in a movie with Samuel L Jackson now, so we can’t imagine he cares what we think.
Join the conversation - comment here