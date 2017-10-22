Here’s how today’s hurling and football finals finished up

All of the day's county finals have now finished up around the country.

In football, the game of the day was arguably in Cork where Saint Finbarrs almost came from 12 points down against Nemo Rangers. However Rangers held on to win by 4-12 to 3-13.

Nemo Rangers celebrate their win. Picture: Inpho

Castlebar Mitchels have claimed the Mayo county title for the third year in a row after a 15 points to 13 win over Ballintubber.

Meanwhile, Reigning All-Ireland champions Doctor Crokes saw off the challenge of South Kerry to win the Kerry final by 17 points to 1-12.

Saint Brigids have won the Roscommon county title - they saw off Roscommon Gaels by 3-13 to 3-7 at Doctor Hyde Park, while Tourlestrane are Sligo champions after a 1-13 to 1-9 win over Eastern Harps.

Adare are Limerick champions after they beat Newcastle West by 2-10 to 1-10; the Carlow final replay was won by Eire Og after a 2-8 to 1-8 win over Rathvilly, and Fulham Irish won the London title, beating Tir Chonaill Gaels by 15 points to 1-11 in Ruislip.

In hurling, the Waterford title was won by Ballygunner for the 4th year in a row. They beat De La Salle by 2-18 to 16 points to book a Munster quarter-final meeting with Thurles Sarsfields next week.

Sixmilebridge won the Clare crown at the second time of asking, beating Clooney Quin in a replay by 1-20 to 1-14.

The Cork county title was won by Imokilly for the first time since 1998 after they beat Blackrock by 3-13 to 18 points.

Saint Martin's have won their first Wexford title since 2008 with a convincing 2-16 to 1-9 win over Oulart-the-Ballagh.

The Sligo title was won by Calry-Saint Josephs after an entertaining 2-15 to 3-10 victory over Western Gaels.

Finally, the first senior provincial title of the year has been won by Slaughtneil of Derry.

They beat Ballygalget of Down in the Ulster final by 2-21 to 1-12, sealing another hurling and camogie double in the province for the club.