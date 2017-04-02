Here's how today's Division 3 and 4 games finished

In Division 3, a 75th minute goal by Michael Quinlivan gave Tipperary a dramatic promotion-securing victory away to Armagh.

That one ended Tipperary 3-8 Armagh 0-16.

Armagh's Aidan Forker and Robbie Kiely of Tipperary. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan

Laois were relegated to Division 4 after they lost to Offaly, while Antrim were also sent down after they could only draw with Longford.

Elsewhere the already promoted Louth lost to Sligo by 1-11 to 0-17.

In Division 4 Limerick defeated Wicklow 2-13 to 2-9, Westmeath had a dominant 3-26 to 1-9 win over London, while Carlow overcame Wexford by 2-14 to 1-7.