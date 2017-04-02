Here's how today's Division 3 and 4 games finished
02/04/2017 - 21:59:12Back to Sport Home
In Division 3, a 75th minute goal by Michael Quinlivan gave Tipperary a dramatic promotion-securing victory away to Armagh.
That one ended Tipperary 3-8 Armagh 0-16.
Laois were relegated to Division 4 after they lost to Offaly, while Antrim were also sent down after they could only draw with Longford.
Elsewhere the already promoted Louth lost to Sligo by 1-11 to 0-17.
In Division 4 Limerick defeated Wicklow 2-13 to 2-9, Westmeath had a dominant 3-26 to 1-9 win over London, while Carlow overcame Wexford by 2-14 to 1-7.
Join the conversation - comment here