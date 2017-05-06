Here's how the sides ended up after the final round of Pro 12 games

The final round of Pro 12 games brought plenty of drama today.

Sides at the top and bottom of the table had to fight for play-off spots, European Champions Cup qualification and local bragging rights.

Here is a breakdown of every match and what it means for each team.

Ulster 17 Leinster 13

Ulster needed a big bonus-point win over Leinster to make the Pro 12 semi-final, and hope that the Scarlets beat the Ospreys in Llanelli by a fairly hefty score.

However, despite two tries from Roger Wilson and Andrew Trimble they failed to make it.

Still, at least the Ulstermen could give Ruan Pienaar a good send-off in his final game for the province.

Leinster had already nailed down a home semi-final, but their defeat to Ulster means they finish in second behind Munster and face the Scarlets at the RDS on Friday night.

Munster 50 Connacht 14

Munster had already secured a home semi-final, but their bonus-point win over Connacht today means they overhauled Leinster at the top as their rivals tripped up at the Kingspan.

The home side scored seven tries against the champions through two scores from Andrew Conway and one each from Keith Earls, Jack O'Donoghue, James Cronin, Francis Saili and Conor Oliver.

It means Rassie Erasmus' men face the Ospreys next Saturday rather than the last side to beat them in the Pro 12, Scarlets.

Connacht had already made the European Champions Cup play-offs, where they play away at Northampton.

Scarlets 40 Ospreys 17

This was a battle for third spot and it was the home side who won it at Parc y Scarlets today.

It means that the Scarlets must travel to Dublin for a match agsint Leinster in the Pro 12 semi-final next weekend, while the Ospreys head to Limerick for their semi-final.

Despite the defeat for the Ospreys they still finish ahead of Ulster to claim fourth place.

Glasgow Warriors 18 Edinburgh 29

Glasgow Warriors were already guaranteed to finish sixth in the Pro 12 table and so were assured of Champions Cup rugby next season, in spite of their loss to Edinburgh today.

Edinburgh have finished ninth and will be in the Challenge Cup next season.

Newport Gwent Dragons 24 Cardiff Blues 26

The Cardiff Blues have finished seventh in the table after their 26-24 win over the Dragons at Caerphilly.

The Blues had already guaranteed a spot in the Champions Cup play-offs where they will face the side in seventh in the French TOP 14, currently held by Racing 92 with one game to go.

Newport Gwent Dragons will play in the Challenge Cup next season.

Zebre 3 Benetton Treviso 19

Treviso won the winner-takes-all match against Zebre to assure their participation in next season’s Champions Cup.

They were tied on 19 points at the foot of the table with Zebre.

Because the Dragons lost at home to the Blues, Treviso leapfrog them into tenth place in the final table.