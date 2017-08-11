Here's how the night's FAI Cup games went

Non-league Crumlin have booked their place in the second round of the FAI Cup.

They have won 1-0 at First Division strugglers Wexford.

Finn Harps have beaten Bohemians 4-3 in extra time thanks to a goal from a free kick by forward Eddie Dsane.

The Donegal side needed a late penalty from midfielder Sean Dunne, his second penalty of the night, to make it 3-3 and earn the extra time.

Shelbourne won 3-0 at Waterford while Shamrock Rovers defeated Glenville 1-0.