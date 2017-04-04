Here's how the first round of the EA Sports Cup went tonight

A Davy O'Sullivan hat-trick helped Longford come from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Athlone in the first round of the EA Sports Cup.

Waterford got the best of the south-east derby at Ferrycarrig Park, beating Wexford 5-0.

Teenager Steven Nolan scored the only goal at Dalymouth where Bohemians beat Cabinteely.

Billy Dennehy's goal for St. Pat's saw them edge out Bluebell 1-0, while Cobh Ramblers were 2-0 winners at home to Avondale and Bray won 1-0 at Drogheda United.