Here's how the day went for David Moyes on his return to Old Trafford

David Moyes made his first return to Old Trafford since his ill-fated spell as manager of Manchester United ended in April 2014.

The Sunderland boss would have been desperate to prove a point, but it was the home fans who went away happy after a 3-1 win for United.

Here’s a look at Moyes’s afternoon.

The reception was pretty indifferent

(Martin Rickett/PA)

A hug from the United mascot was the only clue to Moyes’s Old Trafford past as he walked out for the game.

The Scot was the final man out of the tunnel and attracted little attention as he strolled along the touchline before shaking Jose Mourinho’s hand.

It was a day for arms to be folded

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Moyes alternated spells on the touchline with first-team coach Robbie Stockdale. His frustration was obvious when Sunderland’s hard defensive work in the first half was undone by Daley Blind’s goal just before the break.

While Mourinho favoured the hands-in-pockets look, Moyes kept his arms folded against the chill Manchester air when he was not urging his side forward. You don’t get analysis like this anywhere else, folks.

Sunderland could have taken the lead after some good tactical work from Moyes

(Rui Vieira/AP)

Moyes set his side up principally to keep out United, with Jason Denayer, Sebastian Larsson and Didier N’Dong shielding the back four. But Sunderland were not shy in breaking forward, and United’s defence were given a test by Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe in particular.

The visitors were unfortunate not to take the lead, but the goal swung the momentum decisively in United’s favour and a mistake from N’Dong then paved the way for United’s crucial second when it looked like Sunderland might find an equaliser.