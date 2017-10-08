Here's how the county hurling and football finals finished today

There were three county hurling finals and four county football finals played around the country today.

The pick of deciders was in Tipperary where Thurles Sarsfields beat Borris-Ileigh 1-24 to 0-11 in the county's hurling final.

Thurles Sars’ Conor Stakelum striking the 45-minute goal that ended the game as a going concern, writes Michael Moynihan of the Irish Examiner.

The game was slow to kindle, not helped by a lengthy hold-up for medical attention to Sars captain Padraic Maher early on. After 10 minutes it was two points apiece and challengers Borris looked like they had settled.

Maher, fully recovered, and Pa Bourke nudged Sars two ahead by the quarter-hour mark, however. The blues also withdrew Lar Corbett to pick up Borris talisman Brendan Maher, who was sweeping behind his side’s half-back line.

Pa Burke of Thurles Sarsfields in action against Ciaran Cowan and Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh. Pic: Sportsfile

At the other end Padraic Maher was clearing a huge amount of ball, which also kept the Borris defence under pressure: by the 20th minute Bourke, Denis Maher and two sweet strikes from Billy McCarthy had Sars 0-8 to 0-2 up.

Lar Corbett’s long-range effort put seven between the sides and Sars were cruising.

Borris put in a spurt to cut the deficit before the break, with Kieran and Brendan Maher (free) to the fore, and when Dan McCormack hit a fine score from distance it was, improbably, a four-point game. Pa Bourke had a sight of goal just afterwards, but Borris turned him back, leaving it 0-11 to 0-7 at the break.

Early points from Aidan McCormack (free), Stephen Cahill and Denis Maher pushed Sars ahead by double scores, 0-14 to 0-7, on 35 minutes.

Brendan Maher’s free-taking was Borris’s only response, while Sars had a far wider spread of scorers. Lar Corbett almost ghosted in for the goal that would have settled it on 41 minutes but was crowded out; a minute later Conor Stakelum was denied by a smart Jack Bourke save. Aidan McCormack’s resulting 65 made it 0-17 to 0-9.

The goal came soon afterwards - when Bourke dropped a ball in the Borris square Stakelum was on hand to goal for Thurles and end the game as a contest.

Thurles tacked on points at their ease from there to the finish, and even a late Brendan Maher penalty for Borris was saved.

***

Elsewhere in hurling Padraig Pearses won the Roscommon title, beating Four Roads 1-20 to 1-13.

The Kerry final ended in a 2-15 to 1-18 draw between Ballyduff and Lixnaw. The replay will take place in Austin Stack Park next Sunday.

In Cork, Blackrock advanced to their first Cork SHC final since 2003 after beating Na Piarsaigh 0-21 to 2-14 in today's semi-final.

Paudie O’Sullivan’s 64th-minute equaliser for Imokilly ensured that the East Cork division and Sarsfields must meet again to determine Blackrock’s opponents in the final after they finished level at 1-24 to 2-21.

In provincial action the Ulster final will be contested between Slaughtneil of Derry and Ballygalget of Down after they came through their respective semi-finals.

The Derry side beat Dunloy of Antrim by 1-18 to 2-8 at Owenbeg.

Dunloy's Keelan Molloy wins a high ball. Pic: Inpho

***

In football, Mohill have been crowned Leitrim champions with a 0-14 to 0-11 win over Glencar-Manorhamilton.

The Carlow final ended in a 0-12 to 1-9 draw between Eire Og and Rathvilly, while the Cavan Senior Football final saw Cavan Gaels claim the title against Castlerahan with a score of 0-13 to 0-09.

Castlerahan’s Cian Mackey misses a penalty. Pic: Inpho

Finally, Mullinalaghta have won the Longford final after overcoming Abbeylara on a scoreline of 0-13 to 1-7.