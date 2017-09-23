Here's how the 3pm Premier League games concluded

MANCHESTER CITY 5 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Sergio Aguero moved within a goal of Manchester City's all-time record as Pep Guardiola's men thrashed bottom side Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League.

Aguero headed a Leroy Sane cross through the grasp of Wayne Hennessey for his 176th goal in City colours during the second half of another commanding display at the Etihad Stadium.

The prolific Argentinian now needs just one more goal to equal the record tally of Eric Brook, which has stood since 1939.

Leaders City were already well on the way to victory when Aguero struck their fourth in the 79th minute after an opener from Leroy Sane and quickfire double from Raheem Sterling. Substitute Fabian Delph added a superb late fifth.

STOKE 0 CHELSEA 4

Chelsea continued to show there is life after Diego Costa with another Premier League victory at Stoke, with Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

Morata, the club-record signing bought to replace Costa, was on the scoresheet again early on before Pedro extended the lead on the half-hour mark.

Both goals came from defensive mistakes by Stoke, whose manager Mark Hughes had demanded a response from his players following the disappointing midweek defeat at Bristol City in the Carabao Cup. He did not get it, with Morata rounding off the win in the final quarter-hour.

SOUTHAMPTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Manchester United had boss Jose Mourinho sent to the stands late on, but remain hot on the heels of their table-topping neighbours after seeing off Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's.

Romelu Lukaku lashed in his sixth Premier League goal of the season from close range after seeing his initial header well saved by Fraser Forster in the 20th minute.

Mourinho's side are also unbeaten and are level on 16 points with City, but find themselves sitting in second place courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

EVERTON 2 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Former outcast Oumar Niasse was transformed into the comeback king with his first two Premier League goals for Everton as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Twelve months ago the Senegal international was without a squad number, banished from the first-team dressing room and playing for the under-23s after manager Ronald Koeman decided on the basis of a 45-minute pre-season friendly appearance he was not up to the task.

But with Everton's failure to sign an adequate for Romelu Lukaku in the summer Koeman was forced to eat humble pie and recall the striker, a £13.5million signing by Roberto Martinez in February 2016.

After scoring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Sunderland, Niasse came off the bench today to score twice in the final 13 minutes and turn around a game heading the visitors' way after Josh King's goal early in the second half.

BURNLEY 0 HUDDERSFIELD 0

Burnley and Huddersfield ground out a dreary stalemate at Turf Moor, but a point apiece kept both sides comfortably ahead of gloomy pre-season predictions.

The resulted appeared to hinge on whether or not the home side's £15million striker Chris Wood could find a finish from a selection of half-chances but he was ultimately shackled by the Terriers' exemplary centre-half Christopher Schindler.

It was, then, a triumph for the organisation and reliability that has taken two unfashionable clubs into the top half of the top flight, though the first top-flight meeting of these sides since 1971 is not an occasion many will revisit.

SWANSEA 1 WATFORD 2

Richarlison struck a late winner as Watford's 2-1 victory gave them a first league success at Swansea since 1983.

Luther Blissett and John Barnes were the scorers when Watford last won on Swansea soil.

But Andre Gray and the Brazilian Richarlison were the Hornets' heroes this time after substitute Tammy Abraham appeared to have given Swansea a share of the spoils.

Abraham finished from close range after 56 minutes to cancel out Gray's first Watford goal, but Richarlison brushed aside Alfie Mawson's timid challenge in the final minute to finish off the underside of the crossbar.