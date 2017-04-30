Here's how Spurs guaranteed their first finish above Arsenal in 22 years

Tottenham's 22-year wait to finish above Arsenal is over but their title chase is not done yet after Dele Alli and Harry Kane sealed a 2-0 victory in White Hart Lane's last north London derby.

Only 146 seconds separated Alli's second-half opener and Kane converting from the penalty spot as Spurs moved 17 points clear of the Gunners and made it mathematically impossible for their rivals to close the gap.

Victory was only tarnished by Chelsea's emphatic 3-0 win at Everton earlier in the day, which means Tottenham could only reduce the difference at the top back to four points.

Christian Eriksen. Alli and Kane, the usual suspects, may have got the goals which sealed victory in a north London derby with so much riding on it, but it was Eriksen who again shone for the hosts. The Denmark international has been influential in recent weeks and was pulling the strings here as Mauricio Pochettino's side kept alive hopes of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

There were just 146 seconds between Alli's opener and Kane's spot-kick as Arsene Wenger lost his eighth north London derby of the 50 he has now presided over as Arsenal boss. The defeat also has a longer-lasting effect as it means Tottenham will now definitely finish above their neighbours for the first time since 1995.

Harry Kane penalty. The England striker loves playing against Arsenal and he made sure of the points with his sixth goal in his last five Premier League outings against the Gunners.

Having taken the lead just two minutes earlier through Alli, Kane was tripped by Gabriel before dusting himself off to tuck away the penalty and seal an emotional victory.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: 6 (out of 10)

Kieran Trippier: 6

Jan Vertonghen: 7

Toby Alderweireld: 7

Ben Davies: 7

Victor Wanyama: 7

Eric Dier: 7

Son Heung-min: 7

Dele Alli: 7

Christian Eriksen: 8

Harry Kane: 7

Mousa Dembele (for Son, 78 mins): 6

Kyle Walker (for Trippier, 88 mins): 6

Moussa Sissoko (for Alli, 90 mins): 5

Petr Cech: 7

Gabriel: 5

Laurent Koscielny: 6

Nacho Monreal: 5

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 5

Granit Xhaka: 5

Aaron Ramsey: 5

Kieran Gibbs: 6

Mesut Ozil: 5

Alexis Sanchez: 5

Olivier Giroud: 5

Danny Welbeck (for Xhaka, 65 mins): 6

Hector Bellerin (for Gabriel, 75 mins): 6

Theo Walcott (for Giroud, 80 mins): 6

West Ham v Tottenham (Premier League, May 5)

Arsenal v Manchester United (Premier League, May 7)