Here's how Ross Barkley gave Everton a win over Watford

The clock may be ticking at Everton for Ross Barkley but the midfielder's timely intervention ensured a winning end to their season at Goodison Park with a 1-0 victory over Watford.

Manager Ronald Koeman has warned the 23-year-old he has until next weekend to tell the club whether he will be signing the contract extension on offer or be sold in the summer.

Whether the future at his boyhood club is weighing heavy only the player himself can say but after a nondescript 56 minutes he produced an impressive winner from distance - his fifth Premier League goal of the season ending a 12-match drought.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

.@RBarkley20 off for Barry. Standing ovation from Goodison Park. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 12, 2017

STAR MAN

Barkley's goal - and his ongoing contract issues - may have stolen the headlines but young midfielder Tom Davies, another academy graduate, was Everton's best performer in the first half and did a more-than adequate job when asked to play 45 minutes in an unfamiliar right-back position.

VIEW FROM THE BENCH

Everton manager Koeman, who on Thursday set a deadline of next week on Barkley's contract decision, substituted the match-winner with 10 minutes to go with a cursory handshake and pat on the back.

DATA POINT

Barkley has now been directly involved in 18 Premier League goals this season - 13 assists and five goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton

Joel Robles: 6

Mason Holgate: 5

Ashley Williams: 6

Phil Jagielka: 5

Leighton Baines: 6

Idrissa Gana Gueye: 6

Morgan Schneiderlin: 6

Ross Barkley: 6

Tom Davies: 7

Kevin Mirallas: 5

Romelu Lukaku: 5

Substitutes

Enner Valencia (on for Holgate, 46): 6

Gareth Barry (on for Barkley, 80): 5

Arouna Kone (on for Mirallas, 85): 5

Watford

Heurelho Gomes: 7

Daryl Janmaat: 6

Christian Kabasele: 6

Sebastian Prodl: 6

Adrian Mariappa: 6

Jose Holebas: 7

Valon Behrami: 6

Etienne Capoue: 6

Abdoulaye Doucoure: 5

Stefano Okaka: 6

Troy Deeney: 6

Substitutes

Juan Zuniga (on for Kabasele, 37): 6

Nordin Amrabat (on for Behrami, 71): 5

M'Baye Niang (on for Capoue, 81): 5

WHO'S UP NEXT?

Arsenal v Everton (Premier League, Sunday May 21)

Watford v Manchester City (Premier League, Sunday May 21)