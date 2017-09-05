Here’s how Marcus Rashford went from zero to hero for England against Slovakia

England’s eighth 2018 World Cup qualifier, this time a home tie against Slovakia, could not have been more eventful for one Marcus Rashford.

England started the night precariously just two points ahead of Slovakia in Group F, so it was important to keep things tight early on.

After just 152 seconds however, Gareth Southgate’s men were behind to a goal from Stanislav Lobotka following a Rashford error.

It was far from the Three Lions’ finest hour.

However, one thing about conceding so early? There’s plenty of time to equalise, which is exactly what Rashford helped England do later in the half.

A canny corner found Eric Dier, who guided the ball perfectly into the roof of the net.

But a point at home would still seem a poor return for England.

Fortunately, Rashford wasn’t done just yet.

The Manchester United teenager made sure England went five points clear at the top of their group with a fine goal from distance.

Mistake? What mistake?

Rashford received praise not only for his goal and assist, but for his ability to respond to a setback as well.

And by the time he left the pitch, it was as if England had never gone behind in the first place.

Good job, Marcus.
