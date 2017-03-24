Here's how each player performed in the Ireland V Wales match

Republic of Ireland Player Ratings

Darren RANDOLPH 6 (out of 10)

Showed safe hands throughout, though wasn’t really worked at all by Wales in the first half despite their possession. Ably dealt with a Bale free kick at the start of the second.

Seamus COLEMAN (Capt.) 6

Had few opportunities to get forward and cause Wales problems on the right. Defended well before a shocking challenge saw Ireland’s captain taken off on a stretcher with a suspected broken leg.

Richard KEOGH 6

An able partnership with O’Shea in the centre of the Ireland defence as Wales dominated for an hour. Kept his concentration well.

John O’SHEA 6

Good early tackle on Robson-Kanu was the cornerstone for a solid display by the Sunderland skipper on his 117th cap for Ireland.

Stephen WARD 6

Eager and aggressive from the off. Defended well and finally had opportunities to get forward in support of McClean when Wales went down to 10 men.

James McCLEAN 7

Channelled an emotional week into a crunching early tackle on Bale. Tracked back well and was always his energetic self, finally finding more scope to attack when Taylor was sent off. Man of the match.

Glenn WHELAN 5

Struggled a little with the pace of game at times. Was lucky to get away with what appeared an elbow on club mate Allen just before half-time before suffering a head cut himself in the second half.

David MEYLER 5

A late call up in place of James McCarthy who broke down in the warm-up. Like Whelan, found it difficult to get into the game in the middle of the park.

Jeff HENDRICK 5

Saw little of the ball playing in behind Long whom he almost treaded through on goal in the first half. Didn't got on the ball enough in winning his 30th cap.

John WALTERS 5

Generally well marshalled by the Wales back three, the Stoke striker scarcely got an opportunity to add to his 12 international goals.

Shane LONG 6

Ran as hard as ever, but was starved of possession as he found it difficult to find space to run into up against Wales’ back three. Sliced a good chance wide in the second half.

Substitutes

Cyrus CHRISTIE 6

Replaced unfortunate Ireland skipper Coleman on 72 minutes, slotting into the right-back role.

Aiden McGEADY 6

Came on for Meyler on 79 minutes, playing on the left with McClean switched to the right wing. Trickier couldn’t unlock the Welsh defence.

Wales Player Ratings

Wayne HENNESSEY 6 (out of 10)

Wasn't worked at all in the first half. That didn’t change significantly when his side went down to 10 men as Ireland pressed without really working the Wales keeper.

Chris GUNTER 5

Got in a decent cross early on, but generally didn’t threaten enough down the Wales right flank as Ward coped well with him.

Neil TAYLOR 4

Failed to control Bale’s sublime diagonal ball midway through the first half for which Ireland were thankful. Rightly shown a straight red card for his shocking challenge on Coleman.

James CHESTER 6

Right-side of three at the back and coped quite well with the threat of McClean who who only really came alive in the second half.

Ben DAVIES 6

Played on the left of the Wales defence and wasn’t tested by the Ireland right flank in the first half. Held firm under Ireland’s late pressure.

Ashley WILLIAMS (Capt.) 6

The skipper was solid and commanding in the centre of the Wales back three and snuffed out the threat of Shane Long to good effect.

Joe ALLEN 7

Looked composed on the ball and passed it well. Best midfielder on the pitch in the first half when angered by an elbow from Whelan. Had a quieter second half.

Hal ROBSON-KANU 5

Started ahead of Sam Vokes and found it hard to make an impression on a tight Ireland back four. Was substituted at half-time.

Aaron RAMSEY 5

Played as one of a front two with Robson-Kanu as Bale roamed. Didn’t threaten at all as saw little of the ball.

Gareth BALE 6

Wales’ Talisman came alive in the second with an early free kick before firing wide. Just off target again with a scorching shot late on. A yellow card means he now misses their game with Serbia.

Joe LEDLEY 6

Solid in anchoring midfield for the Welsh as Ramsey pulled the strings going forward.

Substitute

Sam VOKES 5

Replaced the ineffective Robson-Kanu at half-time but scarcely made an impression in the second half.

Jazz RICHARDS 6

The Cardiff defender was a tactical change when coming in for midfielder Ledley on 72 minutes following the sending off of Taylor.