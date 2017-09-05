Here's how each player performed in the Ireland v Serbia game

Republic of Ireland Player Ratings

Darren RANDOLPH: 6/10

Given no chance for the goal and produced a fine first-half save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cyrus CHRISTIE: 6/10

Fought hard to give Ireland an outlet down the right, but had his work cut out with Filip Kostic.

Shane DUFFY: 7/10

Saw an early header correctly ruled out and once again turned in a defiant display at the back.

Ciaran CLARK: 6/10

Similarly robust in defence, but escaped with a first-half slip which might have allowed Dusan Tadic in.

Stephen WARD: 6/10

Much more solid than he had been in Georgia on Saturday.

David MEYLER: 7/10

Recovered from a shaky start to turn in a combative performance.

Robbie BRADY: 6/10

Saw plenty of the ball and used it well at times, but wasted several set-pieces with poor delivery and picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign.

Jonathan WALTERS: 6/10

Battled manfully to support Shane Long, but found chances few and far between.

Wes HOOLAHAN: 8/10

Provided the inspiration so sadly lacking in Georgia, as he has done so often in the past, and was greeted by rapturous applause as he left the pitch.

James McCLEAN: 7/10

Tireless in his efforts to close down Serbia and give his side a forward thrust, but like Brady, collected a booking which will keep him out of the Moldova game.

Shave LONG: 7/10

Revelled in the improved support he received from his team-mates, but the victim of some questionable challenges by the Serbia defence.

Substitutes

Daryl MURPHY (for Hoolahan, 62 mins): 7/10

In the thick of the action to prompt Nikola Maksimovic's red card challenge and might have won a penalty.

Callum O'DOWDA (Ward, 72 mins): 7/10

Provided the cross which led to Murphy's penalty appeal in a eye-catching cameo.

Conor HOURIHANE (Meyler, 80 mins): 6/10

Had little time to make is mark during in a frenetic conclusion.