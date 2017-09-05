Here's how each player performed in the Ireland v Serbia game
05/09/2017 - 23:08:37Back to World Cup 2018 Sport Home
Republic of Ireland Player Ratings
Darren RANDOLPH: 6/10
Given no chance for the goal and produced a fine first-half save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Cyrus CHRISTIE: 6/10
Fought hard to give Ireland an outlet down the right, but had his work cut out with Filip Kostic.
Shane DUFFY: 7/10
Saw an early header correctly ruled out and once again turned in a defiant display at the back.
Ciaran CLARK: 6/10
Similarly robust in defence, but escaped with a first-half slip which might have allowed Dusan Tadic in.
Stephen WARD: 6/10
Much more solid than he had been in Georgia on Saturday.
David MEYLER: 7/10
Recovered from a shaky start to turn in a combative performance.
Robbie BRADY: 6/10
Saw plenty of the ball and used it well at times, but wasted several set-pieces with poor delivery and picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign.
Jonathan WALTERS: 6/10
Battled manfully to support Shane Long, but found chances few and far between.
Wes HOOLAHAN: 8/10
Provided the inspiration so sadly lacking in Georgia, as he has done so often in the past, and was greeted by rapturous applause as he left the pitch.
James McCLEAN: 7/10
Tireless in his efforts to close down Serbia and give his side a forward thrust, but like Brady, collected a booking which will keep him out of the Moldova game.
Shave LONG: 7/10
Revelled in the improved support he received from his team-mates, but the victim of some questionable challenges by the Serbia defence.
Substitutes
Daryl MURPHY (for Hoolahan, 62 mins): 7/10
In the thick of the action to prompt Nikola Maksimovic's red card challenge and might have won a penalty.
Callum O'DOWDA (Ward, 72 mins): 7/10
Provided the cross which led to Murphy's penalty appeal in a eye-catching cameo.
Conor HOURIHANE (Meyler, 80 mins): 6/10
Had little time to make is mark during in a frenetic conclusion.
Join the conversation - comment here