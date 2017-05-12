Here's how Cork City's winning run came to an end at Galway

Galway United 1 Cork City 1

Cork City’s incredible winning run since the start of the season came to an end in their 13th fixture away to Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park tonight.

It was the end of their 100% record since the league kicked off but they still gleaned a valuable away point in the west of Ireland to preserve their commanding lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Jamie McGrath got a hat-trick as Dundalk recorded a 4-0 win over against Sligo Rovers, while St Pat's beat Drogheda 2-0.

Shamrock Rovers have beaten Dublin rivals Bohemians 2-0 with Brandon Miele and Trevor Clarke scoring for the Hoops.

Bray have closed the gap to 12-points with a 3-0 victory at now bottom side Finn Harps. Gary McCabe, Ryan Brennan and Aaron Greene got the goals.

So Bohemians 15-match record going all the way back to 1924 remains intact after tonight’s thrilling draw.

Galway with just one defeat in 11 competitive games had the better of the opening 45 minutes as they created three good goal chances to Cork’s sole attempt from a Kevin O’Connor tenth minute free that Conor Winn clawed away with a fine one-handed save.

Kevin Devaney had an early drive saved by Mark McNulty on the near post and then Padraic Cunningham had a glancing header on Marc Ludden’s cross go just wide mid-way through the first half.

McNulty had to be sharp again in 28 minutes when he dived to push away Gavan Holohan’s stinging drive from outside the box.

City won the corner count 6-4 but the Tribesmen were in the ascendancy with those three goal scoring opportunities to Cork’s solitary effort.

Cork took the lead on 59 minutes when Conor McCormack’s right-footed drive from 25 yards took a deflection past Winn but it was a short-lived lead as the Tribesmen drew level inside two minutes when Stephen Folan’s back flick on the end of Colm Horgan’s free kick beat McNulty for his first ever senior goal for the club.

It was only the second goal conceded by the Leesiders in nine outings.

Gary Shanahan’s clearing header from Sheppard’s cross went over off his own crossbar as City pressed for a winner.

Ryan Delaney had a header taken of the line by Ludden and then in a goalmouth scramble Winn saved at Seaine Maguire’s feet inside the six yard box.

Teams:

Galway United (3-4-2-1) - Winn; Grace, Folan, Horgan (capt); Shanahan, Byrne, Holohan, Ludden; Murray, Devaney; Cunningham.

Subs. Devers for Devaney (93 mins), Sinnott, Melody, Maurice Nugent, Conway, Spelman & Ciaran Nugent (not used)

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Beattie, Dunleavy (capt), Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, Buckley, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs. Keohane for Morrissey (injured 43 mins), Bennett for Beattie (67 mins), Bolger, Campion, Ellis, Griffin & Smith (not used)

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Official attendance: 1,231.