Here's how Cesc Fabregas's assist controversy with Monday Night Football played out

Cesc Fabregas loves an assist, but he suffered quite a scare after Monday Night Football presenter David Jones claimed he’d had one taken off him against Middlesbrough.

The Spanish midfielder created two goals in the Blues’ 3-0 win against the north-east side, providing for Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic as Chelsea went seven points clear of Tottenham in the title race.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

The former Arsenal and Barcelona player recently went second in the all-time Premier League assist charts, passing Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, but was informed in a post-match interview that one of his assists did not count.

The assist in question was the chipped ball to Diego Costa who opened the scoring, with Boro defender Fabio’s touch apparently enough to take the assist away from Fabregas – the Chelsea man was not happy.

WATCH: "It wasn't quite a @GeoffShreeves and Ivanovic moment but similar; you have just popped his balloon!" ? https://t.co/LNtyErjsbZ — Sky Sports MNF ⚽️ (@SkySportsMNF) May 9, 2017

Although the man of the match award seemed to cheer him up.

Sorry Cesc ... the assist rules should be a bit more flexible! https://t.co/ArFvBMtmsx — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) May 9, 2017

Lots of drama there – but all was not over. Data company Opta are the official media data partner of the Premier League this season, and they had some good news for Fabregas the morning after the match.

11 - @cesc4official now has 11 goal assists for the season, including last night's opener for Diego Costa. Ruling. https://t.co/Yj7uuLzGAU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2017

Yes, the assist was in fact given back to Fabregas – was he pleased? Well not only did he retweet the news, he replied with his thanks too.

@OptaJoe Thank you Opta! — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 9, 2017

That’s 106 Premier League assists for the midfielder, just 56 behind Ryan Giggs. He’ll need decisions like that to go his way if he’s to catch the Welshman.