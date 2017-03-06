Here's Atlanta Utd's first ever MLS goal - and the weird hammering ceremony that followed
Here’s a big moment in the history of Major League Soccer, the first ever goal for new franchise Atlanta United.
Argentinian midfielder Yamil Asad, who’s on loan from Velez Sarsfield, bagged the historic strike in the club’s first even game, against the New York Red Bulls.
Remember this moment.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 6, 2017
The 1st ever MLS goal for #ATLUTD#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/Vnqyuv3Xui
It was a great moment in from of an impressive crowd of 55,297 at their temporary home at Georgia Tech, although they eventually went on to lose the game 2-1.
Here’s Asad with the prestigious Atlanta man-of-the-match trophy, a golden spike.
And here he is hammering said spike, a brand new tradition for a brand new team.
Your first ever Man of the Match, @YamilAsad11! #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/z30tFESEvR— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 6, 2017
If you’re wondering, which you surely are, it’s a nod to Atlanta’s history as a railway town.
A birth of a movement,— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 3, 2017
A tradition rooted in the ATL,
The Golden Spike.#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/GiPdjHXOgS
So now you know.
One name might jump out at you from the starting XI of MLS’s newest side.
Atlanta, the Starting XI for your first ever @MLS match#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/J0ASu4r1D0— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 5, 2017
Yes, that’s former Burnley full-back Tyrone Mears, who has moved to Atlanta after a spell with the Seattle Sounders.
Also in United’s squad is another former Burnley player in Chris McCann, former Sunderland striker Kenwyne Jones and young English midfielder Anton Walkes, who’s on loan from Tottenham.
55,297 strong.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 6, 2017
It's not a stat. It's a statement.#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/tHpFNH4rk0
If those 55,000 can get behind Asad, Mears, Jones and co, Atlanta Utd could be on to a winner.
