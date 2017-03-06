Here's Atlanta Utd's first ever MLS goal - and the weird hammering ceremony that followed

Here’s a big moment in the history of Major League Soccer, the first ever goal for new franchise Atlanta United.

Argentinian midfielder Yamil Asad, who’s on loan from Velez Sarsfield, bagged the historic strike in the club’s first even game, against the New York Red Bulls.

Remember this moment.



The 1st ever MLS goal for #ATLUTD#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/Vnqyuv3Xui — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 6, 2017

It was a great moment in from of an impressive crowd of 55,297 at their temporary home at Georgia Tech, although they eventually went on to lose the game 2-1.

Here’s Asad with the prestigious Atlanta man-of-the-match trophy, a golden spike.

(Todd Kirkland/AP)

And here he is hammering said spike, a brand new tradition for a brand new team.

If you’re wondering, which you surely are, it’s a nod to Atlanta’s history as a railway town.

A birth of a movement,

A tradition rooted in the ATL,

The Golden Spike.#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/GiPdjHXOgS — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 3, 2017

So now you know.

One name might jump out at you from the starting XI of MLS’s newest side.

Atlanta, the Starting XI for your first ever @MLS match#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/J0ASu4r1D0 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 5, 2017

Yes, that’s former Burnley full-back Tyrone Mears, who has moved to Atlanta after a spell with the Seattle Sounders.

Also in United’s squad is another former Burnley player in Chris McCann, former Sunderland striker Kenwyne Jones and young English midfielder Anton Walkes, who’s on loan from Tottenham.

If those 55,000 can get behind Asad, Mears, Jones and co, Atlanta Utd could be on to a winner.