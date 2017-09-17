Here's all you need to know about Dublin's homecoming party

Details about the All-Ireland champions' homecoming have been released.

Dublin fans will get their chance to see their heroes and celebrate their three-in-a-row All-Ireland win tomorrow evening when the team will arrive to Smithfield Plaza with Sam Mcguire.

A special event for the team and backroom staff will began at 6.30pm and fans are being advised to obey the event signage and stewards' instructions.

Mayo and Dublin fans cheer on their teams.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event. Fans should note that the Smithfield Luas Stop may be closed between 6 pm and 8 pm; the Four Courts and Museum stops will remain open during this time.

Speaking about the homecoming Ardmhéara Mícheál Mac Donncha said: “It is with great pleasure that I will welcome the victorious Dublin Senior Football team, on the occasion of their All Ireland win, to greet their fans in Smithfield tomorrow evening.

"This historic three in a row winning run is a marvellous achievement from one of the best county teams we have ever seen. My commiserations must go to the brave and talented Mayo team.

"I hope that as many Dubs fans as possible make their way to Smithfield Plaza tomorrow to welcome and congratulate our heroic team."