Here's a round-up of today's games in Spain, France, Italy and Germany

Dani Ceballos fired a LaLiga debut double to ease pressure on boss Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid edged out Alaves 2-1.

Former Betis midfielder Ceballos capped his league debut for Real with a smart first-half brace that set Zidane's men back to winning ways.

The 21-year-old was reported to have been frustrated to remain an unused replacement as Real bombed out 1-0 to his former club Betis on Wednesday night.

But at Mendizorroza Ceballos set any moans aside to put Real back on track in their title defence, despite Manu Garcia's fierce headed equaliser and substitute Alfonso Pedraza twice hitting the post for the hosts.

Real's victory ensured Zidane's men cannot lose any further ground on Barcelona, who could still restore their seven-point advantage over their great rivals with a win at Girona tonight.

Zidane defended Real's piecemeal start to the new league campaign by joking that one win in four games had left his tenure "jinxed", before reasserting himself as the club's "shining star".

Real might have prevailed on the road but were far from restored to their glittering best.

Point-less Alaves ended their five-game goal drought thanks to Garcia's bullet header, and grafted throughout to make Real work for their win.

Diego Costa watched Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla from the stands following his return to the capital club from Chelsea.

Atletico's transfer ban means Costa cannot take the field until January, but he could at least revel in the club's form on Saturday.

Yannick Carrasco set Atletico en route to a third straight LaLiga win, breaking the deadlock after a goalless first half.

Carrasco rounded Sergio Rico before tucking in to hand the hosts the advantage, before Antoine Griezmann doubled the advantage.

The France poacher was played in by Filipe Luis before firing across Rico and home to settle the argument and leave Atletico with two wins from two in their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Diego Rolan's late strike scrambled 10-man Malaga a 3-3 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Bilbao led 3-1 after 70 minutes thanks to Inaki Williams' brace and a fourth-minute penalty from Aritz Aduriz.

Rolan claimed the first of his double after 35 minutes to keep Malaga in touch, but the hosts had Zdravko Kuzmanovic sent off early in the second half.

Malaga shrugged off the setback however, with Paul Baysse and Rolan completing the comeback late on.

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund powered two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a thumping 6-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

A quick-fire hat-trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added to a first-half double from Maximilian Philipp put the visitors to the sword and earned unbeaten Dortmund a fifth win from six league games this season.

The in-form pair have now scored 10 of the 14 goals Dortmund have plundered in their last three games, with Lars Stindl's consolation the first Peter Bosz's men have conceded in the league this term.

Julian Weigl rounded off the scoring with Dortmund's sixth.

Philipp started the rout in the 28th minute, volleying home expertly from Aubameyang's pass.

Philipp, a summer signing from Freiburg who has found his feet at Signal Iduna Park in double-quick time, scored again 10 minutes later.

An awful pass from Matthias Ginter let in Dortmund, with Jeremy Toljan setting up Philipp.

The 23-year-old turned provider on the stroke of half-time, finding Aubameyang in the centre for an easy finish.

The striker was heavily linked with a move away in the summer, but has maintained the form which brought him 40 goals in all competitions last season.

He headed home Dortmund's fourth in the 49th minute and completed his treble in the 63rd, rounding goalkeeper Tobias Sippel to score from a tight angle.

Stindl's consolation three minutes later could not disguise Dortmund's dominance and the hosts still had the last word as Weigl's glorious effort nestled in the top corner.

Victory moved Dortmund two points clear of Hoffenheim and three ahead of Bayern Munich, who surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Hoffenheim maintained their impressive start to the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

In a match which pitted two of the youngest managers in European football against each other, 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann came out on top against his 32-year-old opposite number Domenico Tedesco.

The hosts racked up their fourth victory from six games in rather easier fashion than their 3-2 comeback success at Mainz on Wednesday, which was crowned by Mark Uth's injury-time winner.

This time an early goal from 19-year-old Dennis Geiger and a late Lukas Rupp clincher sealed the points.

Geiger scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 13th minute, firing home from 20 yards after good work down the left from Steven Zuber.

And Rupp sealed a win which sends Hoffenheim top of the table - for the time being at least - three minutes into added time.

The victory lifted unbeaten Hoffenheim a point ahead of Bayern Munich, who surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Wolfsburg on Friday night, and Borussia Dortmund, who can reclaim top spot when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the late kick-off.

RB Leipzig bounced back from defeat at Augsburg in midweek with a 2-1 win at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goals from Jean-Kevin Augustin in the 28th minute and Timo Werner in the 67th had the hosts, who had not won in three games in all competitions, in control, with Ante Rebic pulling one back for the visitors in the 77th minute.

Pablo De Blasis' 54th-minute penalty earned Mainz a 1-0 win at home to Hertha Berlin, who had captain Vedad Ibisevic sent off in the 89th minute, apparently for dissent .

Struggling pair Werder Bremen and Freiburg were left still waiting for their first wins of the campaign after a 0-0 draw. Along with bottom side Cologne, who travel to Hannover on Sunday still looking for their first point of the season, they are the only teams yet to win this term.

The match between Stuttgart and Augsburg also finished goalless.

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain drew a blank for the first time this season as they surprisingly surrendered their 100% start with a goalless draw at Montpellier.

Unai Emery's side had scored 21 times in their first six Ligue 1 fixtures and also put five past Celtic in the Champions League, but their high-powered attack misfired at the Stade de la Mosson.

That will inevitably draw more attention to the absence of world-record signing Neymar, who was left out of the squad with what was reportedly a minor foot injury.

Neymar hit the headlines this week following an apparent disagreement with Edinson Cavani over who would take a penalty in last week's 2-0 victory over Lyon.

Cavani missed on that occasion and never really looked like getting on the score sheet against Montpellier, who had beaten PSG 3-0 in the same fixture last season.

The best chance of the first half fell to Thiago Silva, but he was unable to direct his close-range header on target from Julian Draxler's cross, while Kylian Mbappe was similarly wasteful in the second half from Thomas Meunier's cross.

Serie A

Faouzi Ghoulam fired a late winner as Napoli maintained their 100 per cent start to the Serie A season with a 3-2 victory at SPAL.

Algeria international Ghoulam drilled home Napoli's 83rd-minute winner after Federico Viviani's superb second-half free-kick appeared to have earned minnows SPAL a surprise draw.

SPAL, promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1968 in May, took a shock 13th-minute lead through Pasquale Schiattarella's low shot, but the home side's lead was shortlived.

Lorenzo Insigne equalised for Napoli with a low finish a minute later and after spurning a string of second-half chances, Jose Callejon headed the visitors into a 71st-minute lead.

SPAL hit back through Viviani's free-kick seven minutes later but left-back Ghoulam lashed home the winner from outside the box to seal Napoli's sixth straight league win.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice as Roma maintained their fine form with a 3-1 home win against Udinese.

The Italy forward scored twice in the first half as Roma made it three straight wins and sent Udinese sliding to a third successive defeat.

Edin Dzeko struck an early opener for Roma with his fifth goal in three games and set up El Shaarawy for the home side's second on the half-hour mark.

El Shaarawy added a third in farcical circumstances just before half-time. Udinese's Danish defender Jens Stryger Larsen missed the ball when attempting a back pass and ended up on the floor as El Shaarawy pounced.

Diego Perotti's late penalty hit a post before Stryger Larsen ran through a minute later to score Udinese's consolation, the first goal Roma have conceded in four games in all competitions.