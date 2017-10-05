Here’s a quick snapshot of why the next couple of days are so important in World Cup qualification

Here’s a round-up of some of the issues which could be resolved in matches over the next few days.

EUROPE

- France will qualify if they win and Sweden lose. Sweden guaranteed top-two finish if Holland fail to match or better their result and Bulgaria fail to beat France.

- Switzerland will qualify if Portugal fail to match or better their result.

- Serbia will qualify with a win. Wales guaranteed top-two finish if they win and Republic of Ireland lose.

- Spain will qualify if Italy fail to match or better their result. A draw for Italy guarantees them a top-two finish.

- Bosnia-Herzegovina guaranteed a top-two finish if they win and Greece lose to Cyprus.

- Croatia and Iceland will secure top two places if they both win, against Finland and Turkey respectively, and Ukraine fail to beat Kosovo.

AFRICA

- Tunisia will qualify if DR Congo fail to match or better their result.

- Nigeria will qualify if they beat Zambia.

- Egypt will qualify if they win and Uganda fail to match their result.

ASIA

- Syria and Australia play over two legs on October 4 and 10 for the right to reach play-off against the fourth-placed CONCACAF side in November.

CONCACAF

- Costa Rica will qualify with a point or more at home to Honduras. Panama will qualify if they beat the United States and Costa Rica beat Honduras.