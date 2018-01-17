Here’s a few reminders of what Ronaldinho could do as he retires from football

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, his brother and agent has confirmed.

Ronaldinho, 37, has not played for a professional team since leaving Fluminense in 2015.

The former Barcelona star, part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 - a year after having collected the Ballon d’Or.

Roberto Assis confirmed the news of his brother’s decision in a column for Brazil media outlet O Globo and revealed plans for farewell tribute events following the 2018 World Cup.

"He has stopped, it is ended," Assis said.

"Let’s do something pretty big and nice (for his farewell) after the Russia World Cup, probably in August.

"We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

Assis, who confirmed sponsors Nike would also be involved in Ronaldinho’s farewell events, added: "The fact that he has been Barcelona’s ambassador for 10 years makes it a lot easier out there. He is wanted there and here (back in Brazil)."

Ronaldinho started his career with Gremio before moving to Paris St Germain in 2001.

After leaving Barcelona, the Brazilian also had a spell at AC Milan where he won the Serie A title in 2010/11.

- Digital desk