Here is what happened in tonight's League of Ireland games
Dundalk have suffered a first defeat of the season in the Airtricity League Premier Division.
The champions went down 3-1 away to Derry City, despite taking the lead in the first half at the Brandywell courtesy of a header from Dane Massey.
Cork maintained their 100% record after coming from behind to beat Sligo 2-1 at Turners Cross.
Martin O'Neill was at the Carlisle Grounds where early goals from Aaron Greene and Dylan Connolly helped Bray to a 2-1 win over Drogheda.
A Gary Shaw brace gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 win away to Galway.
The opening goal by @gary_shaw10 of Shamrock Rovers by @SeanSportsPhoto #LOI pic.twitter.com/5vJ8bExTcm— League Of Ireland (@league_ireland) March 13, 2017
Dinny Corcoran got the only goal of the game as Bohemians won 1-0 at Limerick.
Finally, St. Pat's still just have a single point to their name after going down 2-1 at home to Finn Harps.
