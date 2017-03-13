Here is what happened in tonight's League of Ireland games

Dundalk have suffered a first defeat of the season in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

The champions went down 3-1 away to Derry City, despite taking the lead in the first half at the Brandywell courtesy of a header from Dane Massey.

Cork maintained their 100% record after coming from behind to beat Sligo 2-1 at Turners Cross.

Martin O'Neill was at the Carlisle Grounds where early goals from Aaron Greene and Dylan Connolly helped Bray to a 2-1 win over Drogheda.

A Gary Shaw brace gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 win away to Galway.

Dinny Corcoran got the only goal of the game as Bohemians won 1-0 at Limerick.

Finally, St. Pat's still just have a single point to their name after going down 2-1 at home to Finn Harps.