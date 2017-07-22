Here is the Garda advice on parking for fans going to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend

The first major event at the newly revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh is getting underway this morning.

Anyone traveling to Cork for the Clare v Tipperary match is being warned of heavy traffic and big delays.

Gardaí are urging people to avail of park and ride facilities and not to drive to the stadium.

The Garda website will also be updating traffic as it is evolving.

Up/Down /Over for the match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week end. Please Park legally arrive early use car parks, https://t.co/EmPqX9fw55 pic.twitter.com/t4EmikFKp8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 21, 2017

Traffic Inspector in Cork City, Finbarr O'Sullivan, is asking people to come early and beware of traffic restrictions in the largely residential area around Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He said: "Well our core message is that there is very little parking around the stadium. We are asking people to walk to the venue, to arrive early.

"There is plenty of parking in the city centre, there is the bones of 4,000 parking spaces in and around the city centre.

"We've got 500 parking spots in Cork camogie club, we've got 800 places in Cork Con and we've got numerous GAA clubs around that side of the city."