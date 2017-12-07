Here is the draw for next year's Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups

The draw has been made for next year's Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup.

Holders St Mary's Belfast have been paired with local rivals Ulster University in the 2018 tournament.

You can see the reaction below from both camps at the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup draw in the Croke Park Museum today.

First up is Oisin O'Neill of St Mary's followed by his coach, Gavin McGilly, then Paul Rouse from Ulster University.

Sigerson Cup 2018

Round 1

UCC v Prem 1

NUIG v IT Sligo

Queens v ITT

DIT v Carlow

St Mary's v UU

UL v CIT

Maynooth v UCD

Prem 2 v DCU

Fitzgibbon Cup 2018

Group 1

CIT

UCC

Group 2

UL

DIT

WIT

Group 3

LIT

DCU

Garda

Group 4

Micl

Carlow

NUIG

Trinity