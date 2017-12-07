Here is the draw for next year's Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups
The draw has been made for next year's Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup.
Holders St Mary's Belfast have been paired with local rivals Ulster University in the 2018 tournament.
You can see the reaction below from both camps at the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup draw in the Croke Park Museum today.
First up is Oisin O'Neill of St Mary's followed by his coach, Gavin McGilly, then Paul Rouse from Ulster University.
Sigerson Cup 2018
Round 1
UCC v Prem 1
NUIG v IT Sligo
Queens v ITT
DIT v Carlow
St Mary's v UU
UL v CIT
Maynooth v UCD
Prem 2 v DCU
Fitzgibbon Cup 2018
Group 1
CIT
UCC
UCC
Group 2
UL
DIT
WIT
Group 3
LIT
DCU
Garda
Group 4
Micl
Carlow
NUIG
Trinity
