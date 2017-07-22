Here is how fans are preparing for the first big clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh later
The highly anticipated Munster clash between Clare and Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final is just hours away, writes Ciara Phelan.
The game which is nearly sold out will see over 40,000 revellers head to the newly refurbished grounds for the first taste of inter-county hurling.
The Premier County have recovered from their surprising opening defeat, after victories over Dublin and Westmeath while the Banner County will be looking to lick their wounds after their Munster defeat to Cork at Semple Stadium.
It has been the talk of the week, fans are up bright and early and here is how some of them are preparing for an exciting day ahead.
#Championship #GAA #ClarevTipp #HonThePremier pic.twitter.com/LYrqLFIJwo— Dammit, Marty 💙💛💙 (@TopOfTheLeft) July 22, 2017
"And an air-conditioned tractor bringing hundreds from the rocks!" #matchdaytraffic #clarevtipp pic.twitter.com/XBkHNe4n6x— CLUB CLARE (@ClubClareHS) July 22, 2017
Safe journey to @PaircUiCha0imh . See you there! #bethe16th #CLAREvTIPP pic.twitter.com/VybaMFPD9A— CLUB CLARE (@ClubClareHS) July 22, 2017
Okay so Killaloe is on the Clare Tipp border. Who should we support this weekend ? #ClarevTipp pic.twitter.com/X27Dk6cfZD— Michael Sharkey (@sharkattack145) July 21, 2017
Even without David&Aron, this #Clare panel is still strong enough to get the better of Tipp.#HonTheBanner#ClareVTipp.#AnClárAbú pic.twitter.com/Z5hwUAvRzM— Dermot P. Mulqueen (@DermotMulqueen) July 22, 2017
Twas like the March of the Penquins at 8am at the Pairc with staff streaming in, lovely day so far, Cork is buzzing today #PaircUiChaoimh— Jane (@RebelsAbuAbuAbu) July 22, 2017
Back to @PaircUiCha0imh for the hurling. Have to get the sangwiches in for the long trek #tipp #gaa pic.twitter.com/7RHj6bOKtr— Eoin Smyth (@Smytheo) July 22, 2017
Who is your money on?
