Here are your Champions League winners and losers in a night full of goals

Paris St Germain 3 - Bayern Munich 0

Paris St Germain pair Neymar and Edison Cavani put their differences aside to inspire an emphatic 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in Champions League Group B.

The pair had been criticised by coach Unai Emery this week following an on-field bust-up over a penalty in the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon.

But both found the net along with Dani Alves, who was set up following a brilliant dribble by the Brazilian and put the hosts in front with just 90 seconds on the clock.

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola pulled off a superb save to deny Javi Martinez an equaliser but Cavani extended his side's lead after fine work from Kylian Mbappe on the half-hour, before Neymar completed the win.

Anderlecht 0 - Celtic 3

Also in Group B Celtic, hammered 5-0 at home by PSG earlier this month, staged a spectacular recovery as goals from Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair gave them a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Belgium.

CSKA Moscow 1 - Manchester United 4

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United continued their impressive start in Group A with a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in Russia.

The £90million summer signing from Everton scored in his eighth successive European game with a double in the first half, either side of an Anthony Martial penalty and a fourth for Henrikh Mkhitaryan early in the second half. Substitute Konstantin Kuchaev scored a last-minute penalty for the hosts.

FC Basel 5 - Benfica 0

Meanwhile Basel took advantage of Andre Almeida's 62nd-minute sending-off to hammer beleaguered Benfica 5-0 in Switzerland.

The home side were already well on their way to victory with early goals from Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin and a Ricky van Wolfswinkel penalty just before the hour mark.

After Almeida's dismissal for a two-footed lunge, Oberlin scored a second and Blas Riveros completed the emphatic win.

Photo: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Atlético Madrid 1 - Chelsea 2

Michy Batshuayi scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Chelsea fought back from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Group C.

Despite an early effort from Eden Hazard it was the hosts who grabbed the lead shortly before half-time through an Antoine Griezmann penalty after Lucas Hernandez was fouled in the box.

Saul Niguez almost added a second but Atletico were made to pay as Alvaro Morata headed an equaliser before Batsuhayi netted the winner following a corner with seconds left on the clock.

A dejected Diego Costa looked on from the stands.

Diego Costa looks he just dropped the dopest R&B album of 1996 pic.twitter.com/qaiV4CzhId — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) September 27, 2017

Qarabag FK 1 - Roma 2

Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko scored early goals for Roma to see off Qarabag 2-1 in Baku despite a much-improved performance from the hosts who reduced the deficit through Pedro Enrique's first-half strike.

Sporting 0 - Barcelona 1

In Group D Barcelona needed a 49th-minute own goal from Sebastian Coates to edge past Sporting Lisbon in Portugal for a win which maintained their 100 per cent start in the group.

Juventus 2 - Olympiacos 0

Rivals Juventus were also forced to work hard before late goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic gave them a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in Turin.