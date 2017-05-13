Here are two essential angles of Antonio Conte's post-match celebratory soaking

Since time began it seems that successful sporting coaches and managers around the world have been cursed with the burden of being soaked whenever they achieve success.

And for Antonio Conte, things were no different. After his side secured the Premier League title with a 1-0 win at West Brom, the Chelsea manager walked into the dressing room only to be met with a barrage of liquids.

And yes, Diego Costa DOES have his pants on.

All pretty blurry huh? It’s like something out of a music video in there.

No matter, John Terry was on hand for some clearer footage – they’re going to miss his presence at the club.

🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on May 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Antonio – you’ve got something on your suit.