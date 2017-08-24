Here are the results of the UEFA Champions League draw; Ronaldo wins Player of the Year award

Floyd Mayweather is just days away from what has been described as the biggest event in the history of combat sports, but he was in a peculiar mood at last night’s final press conference.

He has been hinting at a collaboration with Beats by Dre on his Instagram for weeks but no one expected an advertisement like this, writes Ciara Phelan.

All eyes were on Croke Park last weekend, but away from the TV cameras we may have seen the point of the year.

These groups are tricky, but so is the quiz.

A subtle positional switch in the Mayo team could yield a rich harvest for Stephen Rochford at Croke Park on Saturday.

"Throughout time I rose up - I'm a multiple weight champion - and then it turns out he was the one who came to me. Perfect."