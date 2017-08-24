Here are the results of the UEFA Champions League draw; Ronaldo wins Player of the Year award

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has taken place in Monaco.

Here are the results of the draw:

    Group A: S.L Benfica; Manchester United; FC Basel; CSka Moskva.

    Group B: FC Bayern Munchen; Paris Saint-Germain; RSC Anderlecht; Celtic FC.

    Group C: Chelsea FC; Atlético madrid; AS Roma; Qarabag FK.

    Group D: Juventus FC; Barcelona FC; Olympiacos FC; Sporting CP.

    Group E: C Spartak Moskva; Sevilla FC; Liverpool FC; NK Maribor.

    Group F: FC Shakhtar Donetsk; Manchester City; SSC Napoli; Feyenoord .

    Group G: AS Monaco FC; FC Porto; Besiktas JK; RB Leipzig.

    Group H: Real Madrid; Borussia Dortmund; Tottenham FC; Apoel FC.

The UEFA awards were also presented:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo received the UEFA Player of the Year award;
  • Lieke Martens received the Women's Player of the Year award;
  • Gianluigi "Gigi" Buffon received the UEFA Goalie of the Year award;
  • Luka Modrić received the UEFA Midfielder of the Year award


By Ciara Phelan

