Here are the results of the UEFA Champions League draw; Ronaldo wins Player of the Year award
The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has taken place in Monaco.
Here are the results of the draw:
Group A: S.L Benfica; Manchester United; FC Basel; CSka Moskva.
Our @ChampionsLeague group-stage opponents... #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/cp2349MnWg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2017
Group B: FC Bayern Munchen; Paris Saint-Germain; RSC Anderlecht; Celtic FC.
Group C: Chelsea FC; Atlético madrid; AS Roma; Qarabag FK.
Group D: Juventus FC; Barcelona FC; Olympiacos FC; Sporting CP.
Group E: C Spartak Moskva; Sevilla FC; Liverpool FC; NK Maribor.
Here's how #UCL group E shapes up for #LFC... ⚽ pic.twitter.com/iyGB6rVyfF— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2017
Group F: FC Shakhtar Donetsk; Manchester City; SSC Napoli; Feyenoord .
Group G: AS Monaco FC; FC Porto; Besiktas JK; RB Leipzig.
Group H: Real Madrid; Borussia Dortmund; Tottenham FC; Apoel FC.
The UEFA awards were also presented:
- Cristiano Ronaldo received the UEFA Player of the Year award;
- Lieke Martens received the Women's Player of the Year award;
- Gianluigi "Gigi" Buffon received the UEFA Goalie of the Year award;
- Luka Modrić received the UEFA Midfielder of the Year award
